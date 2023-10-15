Scan the injury report for the Tennessee Titans (2-3), which currently has 11 players listed on it, as the Titans prepare for their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 9:30 AM .

The Titans are coming off of a 23-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens head into this matchup following a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their most recent outing.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Treylon Burks WR Knee Out Amani Hooker DB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Al-Shaair LB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Molden CB Hamstring Out Luke Gifford LB Hamstring Out Denico Autry DL Finger Limited Participation In Practice Jeffery Simmons DT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Teair Tart DT Toe Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Brewer OL Neck Questionable

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Mekari OL Illness Limited Participation In Practice Morgan Moses OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Geno Stone S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Marlon Humphrey CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Jayson Oweh OLB Ankle Out Jadeveon Clowney OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Keaton Mitchell RB Shoulder Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Titans vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom TV Info: NFL Network

Titans Season Insights

The Titans are posting 293.6 total yards per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 334.8 total yards per game (16th-ranked).

With 17.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Titans rank 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, giving up 18.6 points per contest.

The Titans rank fifth-worst in passing yards per game (187.0), but they've been more productive defensively, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 240.2 passing yards surrendered per contest.

From an offensive angle, Tennessee is posting 106.6 rushing yards per game (18th-ranked). It ranks ninth in the NFL defensively (94.6 rushing yards given up per game).

With four forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and five turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) this season, the Titans rank 18th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -1.

Titans vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-5.5)

Ravens (-5.5) Moneyline: Ravens (-250), Titans (+200)

Ravens (-250), Titans (+200) Total: 42.5 points

