Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a tough matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), playing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are allowing the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 175 per game.

Okonkwo has collected 104 receiving yards (to average 20.8 per game), reeling in 15 balls on 22 targets.

Okonkwo vs. the Ravens

Okonkwo vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

Three players have caught a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Ravens allow 175 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Ravens' defense is ranked third in the league with four passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Okonkwo has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Okonkwo has been targeted on 22 of his team's 144 passing attempts this season (15.3% target share).

He has 104 receiving yards on 22 targets to rank 118th in league play with 4.7 yards per target.

Having played five games this season, Okonkwo has not tallied a TD reception.

Okonkwo has been targeted two times in the red zone (10.5% of his team's 19 red zone pass attempts).

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

