Week 7 of the college football slate includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams in action. Check out the article below to see up-to-date key players and results.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Stanford vs. Colorado

Week 7 Pac-12 Results

Stanford 46 Colorado 43

Pregame Favorite: Colorado (-13.5)

Colorado (-13.5) Pregame Total: 59.5

Stanford Leaders

Passing: Ashton Daniels (27-for-45, 396 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Ashton Daniels (27-for-45, 396 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Daniels (16 ATT, 39 YDS)

Daniels (16 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: Elic Ayomanor (18 TAR, 13 REC, 294 YDS, 3 TDs)

Colorado Leaders

Passing: Shedeur Sanders (33-for-48, 400 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)

Shedeur Sanders (33-for-48, 400 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Sanders (13 ATT, 37 YDS)

Sanders (13 ATT, 37 YDS) Receiving: Travis Hunter (19 TAR, 13 REC, 140 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Colorado Stanford 532 Total Yards 523 400 Passing Yards 399 132 Rushing Yards 124 1 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 7 Pac-12 Games

California Golden Bears at No. 16 Utah Utes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah (-10.5)

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-3.5)

Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington State (-7.5)

No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-2.5)

No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-3.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.