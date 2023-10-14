Week 7 of the college football slate includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams in action. Check out the article below to see up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Stanford vs. Colorado

Week 7 Pac-12 Results

Stanford 46 Colorado 43

  • Pregame Favorite: Colorado (-13.5)
  • Pregame Total: 59.5

Stanford Leaders

  • Passing: Ashton Daniels (27-for-45, 396 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Daniels (16 ATT, 39 YDS)
  • Receiving: Elic Ayomanor (18 TAR, 13 REC, 294 YDS, 3 TDs)

Colorado Leaders

  • Passing: Shedeur Sanders (33-for-48, 400 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Sanders (13 ATT, 37 YDS)
  • Receiving: Travis Hunter (19 TAR, 13 REC, 140 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

ColoradoStanford
532Total Yards523
400Passing Yards399
132Rushing Yards124
1Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 7 Pac-12 Games

California Golden Bears at No. 16 Utah Utes

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Utah (-10.5)

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Washington (-3.5)

Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Martin Stadium
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Washington State (-7.5)

No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Notre Dame (-2.5)

No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Reser Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon State (-3.5)

