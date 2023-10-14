Big Sky foes match up when the Weber State Wildcats (3-3) and the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Stewart Stadium.

Weber State ranks 95th in scoring offense (19.0 points per game) and 37th in scoring defense (24.3 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, UC Davis is compiling 26.0 points per game (54th-ranked). It ranks 54th in the FCS defensively (26.2 points surrendered per game).

Weber State vs. UC Davis Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ogden, Utah

Ogden, Utah Venue: Stewart Stadium

Weber State vs. UC Davis Key Statistics

Weber State UC Davis 264.8 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.7 (18th) 334.3 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.0 (79th) 134.5 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.2 (45th) 130.3 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (44th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Weber State Stats Leaders

Kylan Weisser has thrown for 782 yards (130.3 ypg) to lead Weber State, completing 52.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 71 rushing yards on 42 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Damon Bankston has 388 rushing yards on 64 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, Kris Jackson has carried the ball 55 times for 229 yards (38.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jacob Sharp's 173 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has collected 11 catches.

Haze Hadley has grabbed 14 passes while averaging 21.3 yards per game.

Hayden Meacham's 12 grabs are good enough for 123 yards and one touchdown.

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has recored 1,310 passing yards, or 218.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.7% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

Lan Larison has run for 479 yards on 70 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 126 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Trent Tompkins has 29 receptions for 189 yards (31.5 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 22 times for 126 yards and two scores.

Josh Gale has collected 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 258 (43.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has four touchdowns.

C.J. Hutton has 21 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 219 yards (36.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

