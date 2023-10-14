In the matchup between the UC Davis Aggies and Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM, our computer model expects the Aggies to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Weber State vs. UC Davis Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UC Davis (-7.9) 47.2 UC Davis 28, Weber State 20

Weber State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have won once against the spread this year.

UC Davis Betting Info (2022)

The Aggies won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover three times.

A total of seven of Aggies games last year went over the point total.

Wildcats vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Weber State 19.0 24.3 15.0 25.7 23.0 23.0 UC Davis 26.0 26.2 23.3 26.3 28.7 26.0

