Weber State vs. UC Davis Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the matchup between the UC Davis Aggies and Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM, our computer model expects the Aggies to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Weber State vs. UC Davis Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UC Davis (-7.9)
|47.2
|UC Davis 28, Weber State 20
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 7 Predictions
- Tulane vs Memphis
- Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- BYU vs TCU
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- Iowa State vs Cincinnati
- Indiana vs Michigan
- Kansas vs Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Syracuse vs Florida State
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Florida Atlantic vs South Florida
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Oregon vs Washington
- Iowa vs Wisconsin
- Illinois vs Maryland
Weber State Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have won once against the spread this year.
UC Davis Betting Info (2022)
- The Aggies won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover three times.
- A total of seven of Aggies games last year went over the point total.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wildcats vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Weber State
|19.0
|24.3
|15.0
|25.7
|23.0
|23.0
|UC Davis
|26.0
|26.2
|23.3
|26.3
|28.7
|26.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.