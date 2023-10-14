The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) and the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 foes.

Washington ranks 26th in scoring defense this year (18.4 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 46 points per game. Oregon has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks second-best in points per game (51.6) and fifth-best in points surrendered per game (11.8).

Washington vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Washington vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Washington Oregon 569.4 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 557.8 (20th) 365 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (4th) 123 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.8 (9th) 446.4 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (10th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (1st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 1,999 passing yards for Washington, completing 74.7% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has racked up 240 yards on 41 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner. He's also caught nine passes for 77 yards (15.4 per game).

This season, Will Nixon has carried the ball 20 times for 129 yards (25.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's 608 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has collected 32 receptions and four touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 26 passes while averaging 93.6 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan has hauled in 20 catches for 311 yards, an average of 62.2 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has recored 1,459 passing yards, or 291.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 80.4% of his passes and has thrown 15 touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 17.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Mar'Keise Irving has rushed 50 times for 393 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 137 yards.

Jordan James has racked up 297 yards on 34 carries with seven touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has collected 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 535 (107 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has seven touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has 19 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 244 yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tez Johnson's 15 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 203 yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

