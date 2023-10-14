The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) are 31.5-point favorites when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The point total is 55.5 for the outing.

Georgia has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking eighth-best in total offense (503 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (269.8 yards allowed per game). Vanderbilt's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 421.1 total yards per game, which ranks 23rd-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 84th with 367 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -31.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Vanderbilt vs. Georgia? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Vanderbilt Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Commodores are gaining 322.7 yards per game (-83-worst in college football) and conceding 464 (-4-worst), ranking them among the poorest squads in both categories.

The Commodores are -56-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21 per game) and -109-worst in points allowed (40.3).

In its past three games, Vanderbilt has thrown for 255.3 yards per game (88th in the nation), and conceded 293.3 in the air (-100-worst).

The Commodores are gaining 67.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-116-worst in college football), and giving up 170.7 per game (-31-worst).

The Commodores are winless against the spread and 3-0 overall over their last three contests.

In all of its past three games, Vanderbilt has gone over the total.

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt has not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-7-0).

The teams have hit the over in six of Vanderbilt's seven games with a set total.

This season, Vanderbilt has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

Vanderbilt has entered seven games this season as the underdog by or more and is in those contests.

Bet on Vanderbilt to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has racked up 1,251 yards on 53.2% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has rushed for 246 yards on 59 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Sedrick Alexander has been given 52 carries and totaled 208 yards with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has racked up 550 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayden McGowan has recorded 307 receiving yards (43.9 yards per game) on 26 receptions.

London Humphreys' 26 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

CJ Taylor, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed three sacks, seven TFL, 37 tackles, and one interception.

De'Rickey Wright has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 19 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.