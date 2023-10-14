SEC opponents match up when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Georgia has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking eighth-best in total offense (503 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (269.8 yards allowed per game). Vanderbilt ranks 85th in total yards per game (367), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 421.1 total yards conceded per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Vanderbilt Georgia 367 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503 (8th) 421.1 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.8 (16th) 92.6 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.5 (70th) 274.4 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.5 (5th) 13 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has put up 1,251 passing yards, or 178.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.2% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Patrick Smith has rushed for 246 yards on 59 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Sedrick Alexander has run for 208 yards across 52 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has registered 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 550 (78.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 64 times and has eight touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has caught 26 passes and compiled 307 receiving yards (43.9 per game).

London Humphreys' 26 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has racked up 1,891 yards (315.2 ypg) on 144-of-196 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 60 times for 314 yards (52.3 per game), scoring five times.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 31 times this year and racked up 143 yards (23.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 37 receptions for 544 yards (90.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has put together a 325-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 23 targets.

Rara Thomas has a total of 230 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws and scoring one touchdown.

