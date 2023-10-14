When the Georgia Bulldogs match up with the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+31.5) Over (55.5) Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 17

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia vs. Vanderbilt? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Commodores have compiled a 0-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Out of the Commodores' seven games with a set total, six have hit the over (85.7%).

Vanderbilt games this season have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 1.6 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this season.

Georgia has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites (0-3).

Out of six Bulldogs games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 3.7 more than the average point total for Georgia games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commodores vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.7 13 43.4 11.6 27 20 Vanderbilt 28.9 34 32.8 31 23.7 38

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.