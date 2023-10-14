The No. 16 Utah Utes (4-1) bring college football's fourth-ranked rushing D into a clash with the California Golden Bears (3-3), who have the No. 11 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Utes are massive, 13.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 45 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Cal matchup in this article.

Utah vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Cal Moneyline BetMGM Utah (-13.5) 45 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Utah (-13.5) 45.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Utah vs. Cal Betting Trends

Utah has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Utes have been favored by 13.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Cal has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Golden Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Utah & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

Utah To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Pac-12 +900 Bet $100 to win $900 Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.