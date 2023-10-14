The No. 16 Utah Utes (4-1) bring college football's fourth-ranked rushing D into a clash with the California Golden Bears (3-3), who have the No. 11 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Utes are massive, 13.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 45 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Cal matchup in this article.

Utah vs. Cal Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Cal Moneyline
BetMGM Utah (-13.5) 45 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Utah (-13.5) 45.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Utah vs. Cal Betting Trends

  • Utah has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Utes have been favored by 13.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Cal has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Golden Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Utah & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

Utah
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the Pac-12 +900 Bet $100 to win $900
Cal
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.