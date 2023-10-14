Utah vs. Cal: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 16 Utah Utes (4-1) bring college football's fourth-ranked rushing D into a clash with the California Golden Bears (3-3), who have the No. 11 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Utes are massive, 13.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 45 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Cal matchup in this article.
Utah vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Utah vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-13.5)
|45
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Utah (-13.5)
|45.5
|-630
|+450
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Tulane vs Memphis
- UTEP vs Florida International
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Stanford vs Colorado
- SMU vs East Carolina
Utah vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Utah has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Utes have been favored by 13.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Cal has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.
- The Golden Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
Utah & Cal 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.