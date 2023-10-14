Pac-12 opponents match up when the No. 16 Utah Utes (4-1) and the California Golden Bears (3-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah has struggled offensively, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS (19.2 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks fifth-best, surrendering just 11.8 points per game. Cal is compiling 431.3 total yards per game on offense this season (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 383.3 total yards per contest (83rd-ranked).

Utah vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah vs. Cal Key Statistics

Utah Cal 297.6 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.3 (33rd) 282.6 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.3 (91st) 143.8 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217 (11th) 153.8 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (86th) 3 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (5th)

Utah Stats Leaders

Nate Johnson has 499 pass yards for Utah, completing 54.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 56 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 239 yards on the ground.

Jaylon Glover has racked up 237 yards on 64 attempts, scoring two times.

Money Parks' team-high 160 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of 23 targets) with two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 149 yards so far this campaign.

Devaughn Vele has racked up 10 catches for 143 yards, an average of 28.6 yards per game.

Cal Stats Leaders

Sam Jackson has racked up 553 yards (92.2 yards per game) while completing 52.6% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jaydn Ott is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 556 yards, or 92.7 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Ifanse has racked up 348 yards (on 61 carries) with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has registered 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 339 (56.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 52 times and has four touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has caught 14 passes and compiled 215 receiving yards (35.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Taj Davis has racked up 204 reciving yards (34 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

