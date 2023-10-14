According to our computer projections, the Utah Utes will defeat the California Golden Bears when the two teams come together at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Utah vs. Cal Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah (-10.5) Over (43.5) Utah 31, Cal 17

Week 7 Predictions

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The Utes have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Utes have two wins against the spread this year.

Utah has not covered a spread when they are at least 10.5-point favorites (0-1).

None of the Utes' five games has gone over the point total this season.

Utah games have had an average of 45.7 points this season, 2.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cal Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Golden Bears.

The Golden Bears are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Cal is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or greater this year.

Golden Bears games have hit the over in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The average total in Cal games this season is 9.1 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Utes vs. Golden Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah 19.2 11.8 23.0 8.3 13.5 17.0 Cal 32.5 30.7 26.3 26.0 45.0 40.0

