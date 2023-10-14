The No. 16 Utah Utes (4-1) face a Pac-12 matchup against the California Golden Bears (3-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Utah vs. Cal? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Utah vs. Cal?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah 31, Cal 17

Utah 31, Cal 17 Utah has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Utes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Cal has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Golden Bears have played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Utes have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah (-10.5)



Utah (-10.5) Utah has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

In 2023, the Utes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Cal has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Golden Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Utah vs. Cal matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Utah and its opponents have not combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 43.5 points this season.

This season, four of Cal's games have ended with a score higher than 43.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 43.5 is 8.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah (19.2 points per game) and Cal (32.5 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.7 46.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 28 29.7 25.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.6 51 55 Implied Total AVG 31.6 30 34 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.