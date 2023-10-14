Best Bets & Odds for the Utah vs. Cal Game – Saturday, October 14
The No. 16 Utah Utes (4-1) face a Pac-12 matchup against the California Golden Bears (3-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Utah vs. Cal?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Utah 31, Cal 17
- Utah has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Utes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.
- Cal has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Golden Bears have played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Utes have an implied win probability of 81.8%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Utah (-10.5)
- Utah has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.
- In 2023, the Utes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Cal has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Golden Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- Utah and its opponents have not combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 43.5 points this season.
- This season, four of Cal's games have ended with a score higher than 43.5 points.
- The over/under for the game of 43.5 is 8.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah (19.2 points per game) and Cal (32.5 points per game).
Splits Tables
Utah
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.7
|46.5
|44.5
|Implied Total AVG
|28
|29.7
|25.5
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-5-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Cal
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.6
|51
|55
|Implied Total AVG
|31.6
|30
|34
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
