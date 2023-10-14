The No. 16 Utah Utes (4-1) face a Pac-12 matchup against the California Golden Bears (3-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Utah vs. Cal? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Utah vs. Cal?

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Utah 31, Cal 17
  • Utah has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Utes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.
  • Cal has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Golden Bears have played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Utes have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Utah (-10.5)
  • Utah has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.
  • In 2023, the Utes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Cal has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.
  • This season, the Golden Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Utah vs. Cal matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (43.5)
  • Utah and its opponents have not combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 43.5 points this season.
  • This season, four of Cal's games have ended with a score higher than 43.5 points.
  • The over/under for the game of 43.5 is 8.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah (19.2 points per game) and Cal (32.5 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Utah

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.7 46.5 44.5
Implied Total AVG 28 29.7 25.5
ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Cal

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.6 51 55
Implied Total AVG 31.6 30 34
ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.