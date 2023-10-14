Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) take college football's seventh-ranked running game into a clash with the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2), who have the No. 9 run defense in the country, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Volunteers are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|55.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|55.5
|-178
|+146
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- West Virginia vs Houston
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Tulane vs Memphis
- UTEP vs Florida International
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Stanford vs Colorado
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Texas A&M has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.
Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the SEC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.