The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Neyland Stadium in an SEC battle.

Tennessee has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (22nd-best with 466.2 yards per game) and total defense (20th-best with 308.2 yards allowed per game) this year. Texas A&M's defense ranks 34th in the FBS with 19.8 points allowed per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by posting 35.5 points per contest.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Tennessee Texas A&M 466.2 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.5 (43rd) 308.2 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.8 (14th) 231.2 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (78th) 235 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.7 (34th) 6 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 1,164 yards (232.8 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 139 rushing yards on 24 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 435 yards on 61 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 53 times for 317 yards (63.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's 276 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has collected 26 receptions.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 230-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes on 27 targets.

Bru McCoy has hauled in 17 receptions for 217 yards, an average of 43.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has racked up 979 yards (163.2 yards per game) while completing 68.9% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 63 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Le'Veon Moss, has carried the ball 62 times for 325 yards (54.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has run for 287 yards across 53 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has registered 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 431 (71.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times.

Evan Stewart has caught 27 passes and compiled 403 receiving yards (67.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jake Johnson has racked up 156 reciving yards (26 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee or Texas A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.