Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our computer model predicts the Tennessee Volunteers will beat the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Neyland Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (54.5)
|Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 7 SEC Predictions
Tennessee Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Tennessee vs. Texas A&M? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- The Volunteers are 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Tennessee are 3-1 against the spread.
- Tennessee has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.
- Tennessee games average 58.0 total points per game this season, 3.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Aggies.
- The Aggies' ATS record is 4-2-0 this year.
- Aggies games have hit the over in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The average point total for the Texas A&M this year is 3.8 points less than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Volunteers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tennessee
|36.2
|17.8
|38.7
|15.7
|16.0
|29.0
|Texas A&M
|35.5
|19.8
|36.5
|12.3
|33.0
|48.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.