The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

South Carolina State is putting up 22 points per game offensively this season (79th in the FCS), and is surrendering 25 points per game (47th) on the defensive side of the ball. Tennessee Tech's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 289.2 total yards per game, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 40th with 323.2 total yards ceded per contest.

Tennessee Tech vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

Tennessee Tech vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech South Carolina State 289.2 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.2 (89th) 323.2 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.8 (32nd) 119.2 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (21st) 170 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.2 (110th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has racked up 424 yards (84.8 yards per game) while completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Justin Pegues, has carried the ball 46 times for 232 yards (46.4 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 100 receiving yards (20 per game) on 12 catches.

Marcus Knight has run for 170 yards across 38 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Brad Clark paces his squad with 266 receiving yards on 20 receptions.

Jalal Dean has caught five passes and compiled 119 receiving yards (23.8 per game).

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has racked up 606 yards (121.2 ypg) on 40-of-72 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 78 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 16 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jawarn Howell, has carried the ball 44 times for 248 yards (49.6 per game).

Kacy Fields has carried the ball 42 times for 178 yards (35.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Justin Smith-Brown has hauled in five receptions for 168 yards (33.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Keshawn Toney has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 140 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Smith's eight catches are good enough for 98 yards and one touchdown.

