The Tennessee State Tigers (3-2) and the Norfolk State Spartans (2-3) play at Hale Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Tennessee State is compiling 18.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 101st in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 60th, allowing 27 points per game. In terms of points scored Norfolk State ranks 77th in the FCS (22.2 points per game), and it is 64th on defense (27.8 points allowed per game).

Tennessee State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Tennessee State vs. Norfolk State Key Statistics

Tennessee State Norfolk State 292.4 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.4 (82nd) 408.2 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.4 (36th) 124.8 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.8 (19th) 167.6 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.6 (109th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has 538 passing yards for Tennessee State, completing 49.5% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 52 rushing yards (10.4 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jalen Rouse has racked up 197 yards on 58 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Jordan Gant has carried the ball 46 times for 178 yards (35.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Chevalier Brenson's 188 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has totaled 16 catches and one touchdown.

Dayron Johnson has caught 16 passes while averaging 31.4 yards per game.

Dashon Davis has been the target of nine passes and hauled in seven receptions for 145 yards, an average of 29 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has thrown for 678 yards (135.6 yards per game) while completing 50.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 179 yards with one touchdown.

X'Zavion Evans is his team's leading rusher with 49 carries for 278 yards, or 55.6 per game.

Kevon King has been given 35 carries and totaled 182 yards.

Andre Pegues' 212 receiving yards (42.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 13 receptions on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Aaron Moore has racked up 172 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Jayden Homuth's five targets have resulted in five grabs for 110 yards and one touchdown.

