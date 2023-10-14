Tennessee State vs. Norfolk State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
According to our computer projection model, the Tennessee State Tigers will take down the Norfolk State Spartans when the two teams play at Hale Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Tennessee State vs. Norfolk State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Tennessee State (-0.8)
|44.7
|Tennessee State 23, Norfolk State 22
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 7 OVC Predictions
- Lindenwood vs Charleston Southern
- Tennessee Tech vs South Carolina State
- Eastern Illinois vs Southeast Missouri State
- Eastern Illinois vs Southeast Missouri State
Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this year.
- One Tigers game (out of four) has hit the over this season.
Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)
- The Spartans covered just twice in 11 games against the spread last year.
- A total of seven of Spartans games last season went over the point total.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tennessee State
|18.2
|27.0
|27.0
|25.0
|13.3
|32.0
|Norfolk State
|22.2
|27.8
|25.0
|30.5
|20.3
|26.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.