The TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) host a Big 12 battle against the BYU Cougars (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU is averaging 31.3 points per game on offense this season (53rd in the FBS), and is allowing 22 points per game (46th) on the defensive side of the ball. BYU is putting up 31 points per contest on offense this season (57th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 22.4 points per game (48th-ranked) on defense.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article.

TCU vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

TCU vs. BYU Key Statistics

TCU BYU 472.5 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.6 (125th) 367.7 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.8 (31st) 192.2 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 62.8 (132nd) 280.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.8 (50th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,509 yards (251.5 ypg) on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 249 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has 690 rushing yards on 121 carries with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson's team-high 295 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 30 targets) with one touchdown.

Warren Thompson has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 194 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jared Wiley has been the target of 28 passes and racked up 18 receptions for 156 yards, an average of 26 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,240 yards on 98-of-165 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 72 times for 289 yards (57.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Deion Smith has run for 30 yards across 18 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has racked up 358 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaac Rex has put together a 274-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 37 targets.

Darius Lassiter has racked up 222 reciving yards (44.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

