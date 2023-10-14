The South Florida Bulls (3-3) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in an AAC showdown.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 21st-worst in the FBS (32.8 points allowed per game), South Florida has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 57th in the FBS by totaling 31 points per game. Florida Atlantic is posting 340.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (107th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 393.6 total yards per game (90th-ranked).

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

South Florida Florida Atlantic 441.5 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.4 (122nd) 433 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (45th) 188.2 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.4 (99th) 253.3 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214 (88th) 11 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 1,483 yards, completing 59.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 466 yards (77.7 ypg) on 105 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 75 times for 298 yards (49.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' leads his squad with 422 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 catches (out of 48 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put together a 401-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 39 targets.

Khafre Brown has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 15 grabs for 273 yards, an average of 45.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has compiled 520 yards on 59.5% passing while recording two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 63 times for 367 yards (73.4 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 13 passes for 109 yards.

Kobe Lewis has piled up 140 yards (on 26 attempts).

LaJohntay Wester has collected 52 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 499 (99.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 64 times and has two touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has caught 14 passes and compiled 138 receiving yards (27.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton's 18 targets have resulted in eight catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

