San Jose State vs. New Mexico: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The San Jose State Spartans (1-5) will play their MWC-rival, the New Mexico Lobos (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The Spartans are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Jose State vs. New Mexico matchup.
San Jose State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
San Jose State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Jose State (-8.5)
|58.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|San Jose State (-8.5)
|58.5
|-330
|+260
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Illinois vs Maryland
- Indiana vs Michigan
- BYU vs TCU
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Kansas vs Oklahoma State
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Florida Atlantic vs South Florida
- Arkansas vs Alabama
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Syracuse vs Florida State
- UTEP vs Florida International
- Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Tulane vs Memphis
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- Oregon vs Washington
- Iowa vs Wisconsin
- Iowa State vs Cincinnati
San Jose State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- San Jose State has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.
- New Mexico has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lobos have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.