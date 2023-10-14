The San Jose State Spartans (1-5) will play their MWC-rival, the New Mexico Lobos (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The Spartans are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Jose State vs. New Mexico matchup.

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Game Info

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-8.5) 58.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-8.5) 58.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

San Jose State has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

New Mexico has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Lobos have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

