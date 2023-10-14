The San Jose State Spartans (1-5) play a familiar opponent when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at University Stadium (NM) in an MWC clash.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 18th-worst in the FBS (33.7 points allowed per game), San Jose State has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 78th in the FBS by putting up 28.0 points per game. New Mexico is compiling 391.0 total yards per game on offense this season (71st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 403.2 total yards per contest (104th-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on MW Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

San Jose State New Mexico 366.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.0 (105th) 397.3 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.2 (52nd) 130.0 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.2 (44th) 236.3 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.8 (90th) 4 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (35th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (133rd)

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has racked up 1,338 yards (223.0 ypg) on 125-of-205 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 121 rushing yards (20.2 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kairee Robinson has racked up 345 yards on 58 carries while finding the end zone seven times. He's also caught nine passes for 105 yards (17.5 per game).

Quali Conley has carried the ball 36 times for 229 yards (38.2 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 104 yards through the air.

Nick Nash's team-high 324 yards as a receiver have come on 29 catches (out of 47 targets) with three touchdowns.

Charles Ross has put together a 205-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes on 27 targets.

Dominick Mazotti has been the target of 22 passes and racked up 15 receptions for 178 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has racked up 989 yards (197.8 yards per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 75 yards with one touchdown.

Jacory Merritt is his team's leading rusher with 62 carries for 420 yards, or 84.0 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Dorian Lewis has run for 123 yards across 24 carries.

Caleb Medford's 187 receiving yards (37.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has eight receptions on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Deuce Jones has put together a 166-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught seven passes on nine targets.

Andrew Erickson has racked up 140 reciving yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed San Jose State or New Mexico gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.