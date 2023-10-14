Our computer model predicts the New Mexico Lobos will defeat the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, October 14 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at University Stadium (NM), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

San Jose State vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico (+7) Over (55.5) New Mexico 31, San Jose State 30

Week 7 Predictions

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Spartans' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Spartans' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

There have been four Spartans games (out of five) that hit the over this year.

San Jose State games average 56.3 total points per game this season, 0.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Lobos.

The Lobos have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

New Mexico has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Lobos' four games with a set total.

New Mexico games this season have averaged an over/under of 47.8 points, 7.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Spartans vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Jose State 28.0 33.7 32.0 30.0 24.0 37.3 New Mexico 28.6 31.0 36.5 18.5 23.3 39.3

