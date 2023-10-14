MWC opponents will clash when the San Jose State Spartans (1-5) battle the New Mexico Lobos (2-3). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is San Jose State vs. New Mexico?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New Mexico 31, San Jose State 30

New Mexico 31, San Jose State 30 San Jose State is playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Spartans have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

This season, New Mexico has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Lobos have not won as an underdog of +210 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Spartans have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico (+6.5)



New Mexico (+6.5) San Jose State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

New Mexico has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Lobos have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) This season, four of San Jose State's six games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.

In the New Mexico's five games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 55.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 56.6 points per game, 1.1 points more than the total of 55.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 50.5 60.2 Implied Total AVG 35.2 30.5 38.3 ATS Record 3-2-0 0-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 52.5 46.2 Implied Total AVG 31.5 28 32.7 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 0-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

