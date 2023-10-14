Which team sits on top of the OVC as we head into Week 7 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

OVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. UT Martin

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th
  • Last Game: W 28-27 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Southeast Missouri State

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 35th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
  • Last Game: L 38-33 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Eastern Illinois
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Eastern Illinois

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th
  • Last Game: L 28-27 vs UT Martin

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tennessee State

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
  • Last Game: W 27-20 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Norfolk State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Lindenwood

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-7
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st
  • Last Game: W 23-0 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Charleston Southern
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Tennessee Tech

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9
  • Overall Rank: 117th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th
  • Last Game: L 23-0 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ South Carolina State
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

