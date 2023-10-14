Big Sky foes match up when the Montana State Bobcats (4-1) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobcat Stadium.

Montana State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (third-best with 42.8 points per game) and scoring defense (eighth-best with 16.4 points allowed per game) this year. Cal Poly ranks 91st in points per game (19.8), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-worst in the FCS with 36.8 points surrendered per contest.

Montana State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Bobcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Montana State vs. Cal Poly Key Statistics

Montana State Cal Poly 504.8 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.3 (70th) 289.8 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.3 (78th) 323.8 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 64.8 (125th) 181.0 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.5 (32nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Montana State Stats Leaders

Sean Chambers has thrown for 561 yards, completing 58.1% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 370 yards (74.0 ypg) on 48 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Jared White has carried the ball 35 times for 351 yards (70.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Clevan Thomas Jr.'s 197 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has collected 13 receptions and one touchdown.

Treyton Pickering has reeled in eight passes while averaging 36.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jacob Trimble's seven grabs have yielded 110 yards.

Cal Poly Stats Leaders

Sam Huard leads Cal Poly with 858 yards on 68-of-110 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Aiden Ramos has run for 137 yards on 41 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Troy Fletcher has run for 113 yards across 28 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Tyrece Fairly-Diyem has totaled 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 325 (54.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has three touchdowns.

Bryson Allen has 11 receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 189 yards (31.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Giancarlo Woods' 21 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 189 yards (31.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

