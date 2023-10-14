Montana State vs. Cal Poly Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the Montana State Bobcats and Cal Poly Mustangs go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Bobcats. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Montana State vs. Cal Poly Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Montana State (-37.4)
|56.7
|Montana State 47, Cal Poly 10
Montana State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bobcats have posted two wins against the spread this season.
Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)
- The Mustangs went 5-6-0 ATS last year.
- A total of nine of Mustangs games last year hit the over.
Bobcats vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Montana State
|42.8
|16.4
|52.7
|20.7
|28.0
|10.0
|Cal Poly
|19.8
|36.8
|23.8
|25.8
|12.0
|59.0
