Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the Montana State Bobcats and Cal Poly Mustangs go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Bobcats. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Montana State vs. Cal Poly Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Montana State (-37.4) 56.7 Montana State 47, Cal Poly 10

Week 7 Predictions

Montana State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)

The Mustangs went 5-6-0 ATS last year.

A total of nine of Mustangs games last year hit the over.

Bobcats vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana State 42.8 16.4 52.7 20.7 28.0 10.0 Cal Poly 19.8 36.8 23.8 25.8 12.0 59.0

