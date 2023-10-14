The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) host a Big Ten clash against the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium.

Maryland has the 27th-ranked offense this year (35 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 20th-best with only 17.2 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Illinois ranks 82nd in the FBS (377.3 total yards per game) and 102nd on the other side of the ball (401.5 total yards allowed per game).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts

Maryland vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Maryland vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Maryland Illinois 429.3 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (71st) 337.2 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.5 (105th) 148.8 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (102nd) 280.5 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.8 (52nd) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (125th) 12 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,660 yards (276.7 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 62.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 89 rushing yards on 25 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Roman Hemby has racked up 344 yards on 72 carries while finding paydirt four times. He's also caught 13 passes for 117 yards (19.5 per game).

This season, Colby McDonald has carried the ball 30 times for 216 yards (36 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones' team-leading 378 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 38 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tai Felton has caught 21 passes for 329 yards (54.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kaden Prather has compiled 21 catches for 303 yards, an average of 50.5 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois this season. He has 1,370 passing yards (228.3 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 172 yards (28.7 ypg) on 54 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has rushed 51 times for 252 yards, with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' 503 receiving yards (83.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 38 catches on 60 targets.

Pat Bryant has caught 20 passes and compiled 236 receiving yards (39.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Casey Washington's 17 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 177 yards (29.5 ypg).

