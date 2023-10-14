The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5) face a fellow Patriot League opponent when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Murray H. Goodman Stadium.

With 281.7 yards of total offense per game (20th-worst) and 441.8 yards allowed per game on defense (18th-worst), Lehigh has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. Georgetown ranks 49th in the FCS with 370.5 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 23rd-best by allowing only 298.3 total yards per contest.

Lehigh vs. Georgetown Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

Lehigh vs. Georgetown Key Statistics

Lehigh Georgetown 281.7 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.5 (28th) 441.8 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.3 (43rd) 82.8 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.7 (20th) 198.8 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (82nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Lehigh Stats Leaders

Brayten Silbor has racked up 1,166 yards (194.3 ypg) on 112-of-198 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Luke Yoder has racked up 202 yards on 38 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Gaige Garcia has carried the ball 28 times for 110 yards (18.3 per game).

Geoffrey Jamiel's 247 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has registered 33 receptions and three touchdowns.

Connor Kennedy has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 243 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mason Humphrey has a total of 210 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 passes.

Georgetown Stats Leaders

Tyler Knoop has thrown for 1,073 yards (178.8 ypg) while completing 61.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 140 yards with two touchdowns.

Joshua Stakely is his team's leading rusher with 78 carries for 457 yards, or 76.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well. Stakely has also chipped in with 13 catches for 107 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Naieem Kearney has racked up 412 yards on 77 carries with four touchdowns.

Nicholas Dunnenman has collected 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 255 (42.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has one touchdown.

Jimmy Kibble has put up a 194-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught eight passes on 11 targets.

Isaiah Grimes has racked up 158 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

