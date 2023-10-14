Lehigh vs. Georgetown Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the matchup between the Georgetown Hoyas and Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Hoyas to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Lehigh vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Georgetown (-2.4)
|49.7
|Georgetown 26, Lehigh 24
Week 7 Predictions
Lehigh Betting Info (2022)
- The Mountain Hawks went 5-4-2 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Mountain Hawks games.
Georgetown Betting Info (2022)
- The Hoyas covered five times in 11 chances against the spread last season.
- The Hoyas and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last season.
Mountain Hawks vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Lehigh
|17.2
|32.3
|15.0
|30.5
|18.3
|33.3
|Georgetown
|27.2
|22.7
|31.0
|16.0
|19.5
|36.0
