In the matchup between the Georgetown Hoyas and Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Hoyas to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Lehigh vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Georgetown (-2.4) 49.7 Georgetown 26, Lehigh 24

Lehigh Betting Info (2022)

The Mountain Hawks went 5-4-2 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Mountain Hawks games.

Georgetown Betting Info (2022)

The Hoyas covered five times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

The Hoyas and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Mountain Hawks vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lehigh 17.2 32.3 15.0 30.5 18.3 33.3 Georgetown 27.2 22.7 31.0 16.0 19.5 36.0

