The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Kansas is totaling 433.7 yards per game on offense this year (38th in the FBS), and is giving up 369.8 yards per game (68th) on defense. Oklahoma State is putting up 357.2 total yards per contest on offense this season (94th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 371.4 total yards per game (72nd-ranked).

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Kansas Oklahoma State 433.7 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (118th) 369.8 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (34th) 232.3 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.2 (96th) 201.3 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (77th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has recorded 705 yards (117.5 ypg) on 56-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 27 carries.

Devin Neal has 593 rushing yards on 77 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 14 catches for 169 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 60 times for 413 yards (68.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's team-leading 256 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 22 targets) with one touchdown.

Luke Grimm has put together a 218-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 24 targets.

Quentin Skinner's 12 catches have yielded 173 yards.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has racked up 748 yards on 53.3% passing while recording two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has run for 366 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Jaden Nixon has run for 112 yards across 25 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with 10 catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Bray has hauled in 287 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

De'Zhaun Stribling has recorded 207 receiving yards (41.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Brennan Presley has racked up 129 reciving yards (25.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

