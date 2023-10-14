Our computer model predicts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers will take down the Wofford Terriers on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction East Tennessee State (-2.4) 45.7 East Tennessee State 24, Wofford 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

The Terriers have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Tennessee State 16.4 35.6 24.0 12.0 11.3 51.3 Wofford 11.7 27.0 14.3 25.7 9.0 28.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.