The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-4) face a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Wofford Terriers (0-6) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

East Tennessee State ranks 24th-worst in scoring offense (16.4 points per game) and 17th-worst in scoring defense (35.6 points per game allowed) this season. Wofford ranks fifth-worst in points per game (11.7), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 60th in the FCS with 27 points ceded per contest.

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Wofford 258.6 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.2 (107th) 382.2 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.5 (106th) 158.4 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.7 (83rd) 100.2 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (121st) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Tyler Riddell has thrown for 241 yards (48.2 ypg) to lead East Tennessee State, completing 45.7% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 51 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Bryson Irby has racked up 259 yards on 56 carries while finding the end zone four times.

This season, Zach Borisch has carried the ball 27 times for 144 yards (28.8 per game).

Xavier Gaillardetz's 142 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has registered eight receptions and two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie has put up a 131-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes on 20 targets.

Tommy Winton, III has a total of 85 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven throws.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V leads Wofford with 523 yards on 50-of-94 passing with zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 389 yards, or 64.8 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

J.T. Smith Jr. has compiled 123 yards on 20 carries.

Kyle Pinnix's 153 receiving yards (25.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 catches on eight targets.

Alec Holt has caught 13 passes and compiled 121 receiving yards (20.2 per game).

Tyler Parker's one catch (on one target) has netted him 75 yards (12.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

