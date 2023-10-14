The Mercer Bears (4-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Chattanooga Mocs (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Five Star Stadium in a SoCon battle.

On offense, Mercer ranks 71st in the FCS with 337.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 41st in total defense (324.7 yards allowed per contest). Chattanooga's offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 37 points per game (11th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 52nd by allowing 25.5 points per game.

We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Chattanooga Mercer 443.5 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.8 (50th) 379.8 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.7 (68th) 149.7 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.8 (42nd) 293.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178 (85th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has racked up 1,706 yards on 63.9% passing while collecting 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 130 yards with one score.

Ailym Ford has run the ball 110 times for 447 yards, with four touchdowns.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has collected 238 yards (on 49 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has hauled in 546 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Jamoi Mayes has recorded 526 receiving yards (87.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 31 receptions.

Sam Phillips' 47 targets have resulted in 37 receptions for 362 yards and three touchdowns.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer so far this season. He has 1,064 passing yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 199 yards (33.2 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has racked up 388 yards on 67 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Ty James has hauled in 32 receptions for 602 yards (100.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Devron Harper has put up a 278-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes on 29 targets.

Travion Solomon has hauled in eight catches for 43 yards, an average of 7.2 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or Chattanooga gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.