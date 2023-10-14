When the Mercer Bears square off against the Chattanooga Mocs at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Bears will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-4.1) 53.0 Mercer 29, Chattanooga 24

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs covered five times in 11 chances against the spread last year.

The Mocs and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears went 7-4-0 ATS last season.

The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mocs vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 24.7 24.8 43.0 12.5 15.0 39.0 Chattanooga 37.0 25.5 41.7 25.0 32.3 26.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.