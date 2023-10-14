Which team sits on top of the CAA as we head into Week 7 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th
  • Last Game: W 37-14 vs NC A&T

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Elon
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

2. Albany (NY)

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 10-0
  • Overall Rank: 10th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th
  • Last Game: W 24-17 vs Towson

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ New Hampshire
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

3. Campbell

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
  • Last Game: W 30-27 vs Hampton

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

4. Elon

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th
  • Last Game: L 34-23 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Villanova
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

5. Delaware

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th
  • Last Game: W 43-17 vs Duquesne

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: NC A&T
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th
  • Last Game: W 49-7 vs Lehigh

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Hampton
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

7. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th
  • Last Game: L 27-13 vs Virginia

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

8. Rhode Island

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
  • Last Game: W 34-30 vs Brown

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Richmond
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

9. New Hampshire

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 41st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd
  • Last Game: L 54-51 vs Towson

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Albany (NY)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

10. Hampton

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Overall Rank: 42nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st
  • Last Game: L 30-27 vs Campbell

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Monmouth
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

11. Towson

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Overall Rank: 54th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
  • Last Game: L 24-17 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

12. NC A&T

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd
  • Last Game: L 37-14 vs Villanova

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Delaware
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

13. Maine

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Overall Rank: 84th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th
  • Last Game: L 42-31 vs Richmond

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: LIU Post
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

14. Richmond

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 89th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
  • Last Game: W 42-31 vs Maine

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Rhode Island
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-9
  • Overall Rank: 118th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th
  • Last Game: L 56-28 vs Maine

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Fordham
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel:

