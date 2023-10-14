Villanova, Albany (NY), Week 7 CAA Football Power Rankings
Which team sits on top of the CAA as we head into Week 7 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Villanova
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th
- Last Game: W 37-14 vs NC A&T
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Elon
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
2. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Towson
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ New Hampshire
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
3. Campbell
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
- Last Game: W 30-27 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
4. Elon
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th
- Last Game: L 34-23 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Villanova
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
5. Delaware
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th
- Last Game: W 43-17 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: NC A&T
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
6. Monmouth
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th
- Last Game: W 49-7 vs Lehigh
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Hampton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
7. William & Mary
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th
- Last Game: L 27-13 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
8. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
- Last Game: W 34-30 vs Brown
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Richmond
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
9. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd
- Last Game: L 54-51 vs Towson
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
10. Hampton
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st
- Last Game: L 30-27 vs Campbell
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
11. Towson
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Albany (NY)
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
12. NC A&T
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd
- Last Game: L 37-14 vs Villanova
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Delaware
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
13. Maine
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th
- Last Game: L 42-31 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: LIU Post
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
14. Richmond
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
- Last Game: W 42-31 vs Maine
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
15. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th
- Last Game: L 56-28 vs Maine
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Fordham
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel:
