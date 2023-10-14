Which team sits on top of the CAA as we head into Week 7 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 37-14 vs NC A&T

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Elon

Elon Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

2. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 10-0

4-2 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Towson

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ New Hampshire

@ New Hampshire Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

3. Campbell

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 30-27 vs Hampton

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

4. Elon

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 34-23 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Villanova

@ Villanova Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

5. Delaware

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 43-17 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: NC A&T

NC A&T Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Monmouth

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

2-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 49-7 vs Lehigh

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

7. William & Mary

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th

78th Last Game: L 27-13 vs Virginia

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

8. Rhode Island

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 34-30 vs Brown

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Richmond

Richmond Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

9. New Hampshire

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 54-51 vs Towson

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

10. Hampton

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-2 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st

41st Last Game: L 30-27 vs Campbell

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

11. Towson

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-4 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

12. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

1-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 37-14 vs Villanova

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Delaware

@ Delaware Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

13. Maine

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-5 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 42-31 vs Richmond

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: LIU Post

LIU Post Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

14. Richmond

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-3 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 42-31 vs Maine

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-5 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 56-28 vs Maine

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Fordham

Fordham Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

