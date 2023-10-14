The Bryant Bulldogs (2-3) hit the road for a Big South showdown against the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Beirne Stadium.

Offensively, Bryant ranks 89th in the FCS with 20.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 74th in points allowed (395.8 points allowed per contest). Robert Morris is compiling 303.7 total yards per game on offense this season (102nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 326.3 total yards per game (43rd-ranked).

Bryant vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Beirne Stadium

Bryant vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics

Bryant Robert Morris 345.4 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.7 (74th) 395.8 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.3 (69th) 139.4 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.8 (113th) 206 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.8 (52nd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has been a dual threat for Bryant so far this season. He has 1,012 passing yards, completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 171 yards (34.2 ypg) on 45 carries.

The team's top rusher, Fabrice Mukendi, has carried the ball 38 times for 227 yards (45.4 per game).

Matthew Prochaska's 316 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has totaled 14 catches and two touchdowns.

Jalen Powell has caught 17 passes for 203 yards (40.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Landon Ruggieri has a total of 167 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has recored 1,159 passing yards, or 193.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Cyrus Bonsu, has carried the ball 45 times for 176 yards (29.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Zin'tayvious Smith has run for 128 yards across 15 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Noah Robinson has hauled in 438 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Chaese Jackson has put up a 261-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 24 targets.

Andre Cooper II's five targets have resulted in five receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.

