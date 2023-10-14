Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the Bryant Bulldogs and Robert Morris Colonials square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Bulldogs. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Bryant vs. Robert Morris Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bryant (-7.3) 51.1 Bryant 29, Robert Morris 22

Week 7 Predictions

Bryant Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Bulldogs games went over the point total six out of 10 times last season.

Robert Morris Betting Info (2022)

The Colonials went 3-8-0 ATS last year.

Last year, four Colonials games hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Colonials 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bryant 20.4 29.0 23.0 19.5 18.7 35.3 Robert Morris 23.0 29.5 29.0 18.7 17.0 40.3

