Bryant vs. Robert Morris Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the Bryant Bulldogs and Robert Morris Colonials square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Bulldogs. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Bryant vs. Robert Morris Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Bryant (-7.3)
|51.1
|Bryant 29, Robert Morris 22
Bryant Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- Bulldogs games went over the point total six out of 10 times last season.
Robert Morris Betting Info (2022)
- The Colonials went 3-8-0 ATS last year.
- Last year, four Colonials games hit the over.
Bulldogs vs. Colonials 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Bryant
|20.4
|29.0
|23.0
|19.5
|18.7
|35.3
|Robert Morris
|23.0
|29.5
|29.0
|18.7
|17.0
|40.3
