Ivy League opponents meet when the Brown Bears (2-2) and the Princeton Tigers (2-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brown Stadium.

Offensively, Brown has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS by compiling 33 points per game. The Bears rank 67th on defense (28.3 points allowed per game). While Princeton's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 13th-worst with 13.8 points per game, its defense ranks second-best with just 11.8 points allowed per contest.

Brown vs. Princeton Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Brown Stadium

Brown vs. Princeton Key Statistics

Brown Princeton 444.8 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315 (121st) 414 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.8 (1st) 99.5 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.3 (104th) 345.3 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.8 (52nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Brown Stats Leaders

Jake Willcox has recorded 1,377 yards (344.3 ypg) on 129-of-195 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Stockton Owen, has carried the ball 44 times for 139 yards (34.8 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught 13 passes for 90 yards.

This season, Ian Franzoni has carried the ball 29 times for 116 yards (29.0 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 94 yards through the air.

Wes Rockett's 506 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has collected 32 catches and three touchdowns.

Graham Walker has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 215 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Solomon Miller's 11 receptions are good enough for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Princeton Stats Leaders

Blake Stenstrom leads Princeton with 851 yards on 91-of-146 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 52 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on 35 carries.

John Volker has run for 266 yards on 52 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Ja'Derris Carr has racked up 57 yards (on 15 carries).

AJ Barber has registered 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 240 (60.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times.

Luke Colella has put together a 187-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on six targets.

Matthew Mahoney's four targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 93 yards.

