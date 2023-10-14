Our computer model predicts the Brown Bears will defeat the Princeton Tigers on Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Brown Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Brown vs. Princeton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Brown (-8.6) 43.4 Brown 26, Princeton 17

Week 7 Predictions

Brown Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

Bears games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Princeton Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered four times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Tigers games did not hit the over once last year.

Bears vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Brown 33.0 28.3 36.0 27.0 30.0 29.5 Princeton 13.8 11.8 10.7 11.7 23.0 12.0

