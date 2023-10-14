The Austin Peay Governors (3-2) visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-3) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Austin Peay sports the 26th-ranked defense this season (22.4 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 20th-best with 34.6 points per game. With 22.8 points per game on offense, Gardner-Webb ranks 74th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 95th, surrendering 31.8 points per contest.

Austin Peay vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Austin Peay Gardner-Webb 440.4 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.0 (102nd) 382.2 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.4 (33rd) 157.2 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.4 (81st) 283.2 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.6 (77th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has recorded 1,345 yards (269.0 ypg) on 109-of-162 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 115 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jevon Jackson has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 447 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

CJ Evans Jr. has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 153 yards (30.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Trey Goodman's leads his squad with 297 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 13 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Kam Thomas has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 249 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tre Shackelford's 21 receptions are good enough for 232 yards and one touchdown.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell leads Gardner-Webb with 938 yards on 101-of-177 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 84 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Narii Gaither, has carried the ball 58 times for 339 yards (67.8 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 12 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Jayden Brown has eight receptions for 149 yards (29.8 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 40 times for 157 yards and three scores.

Ephraim Floyd has racked up 159 receiving yards on 16 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Brennan McGuire's 13 catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 148 yards (29.6 ypg).

