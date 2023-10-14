Our computer model predicts the Austin Peay Governors will take down the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Fortera Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Austin Peay vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-10.0) 56.9 Austin Peay 33, Gardner-Webb 23

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors went 8-3-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Governors games.

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Out of Runnin' Bulldogs three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Governors vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 34.6 22.4 63.0 3.0 27.5 27.3 Gardner-Webb 22.8 31.8 32.5 21.5 16.3 38.7

