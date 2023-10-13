Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Washington County, Tennessee has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Washington County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Sevier County High School at Daniel Boone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gray, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
David Crockett High School at Morristown-Hamblen High School West
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Morristown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
