Today there are eight matches on tap for the qualifying qualification round 1 and the qualification round 1 in the Stockholm Open, highlighted by No. 103-ranked Pavel Kotov squaring off against No. 161 Vitaliy Sachko.

Stockholm Open Info

  • Tournament: Stockholm Open
  • Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round
  • Date: October 14
  • Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen
  • Location: Stockholm, Sweden
  • Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Stockholm Open?

Today's Matches Info

Tomas Machac vs. Duje Ajdukovic Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Machac (-800) Ajdukovic (+475)
Dino Prizmic vs. Timofey Skatov Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Prizmic (-275) Skatov (+195)
Filip Misolic vs. Leandro Riedi Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Riedi (-275) Misolic (+195)
Liam Broady vs. Sebastian Eriksson Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:45 AM ET Broady (-10000) Eriksson (+1150)
Pavel Kotov vs. Vitaliy Sachko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Kotov (-185) Sachko (+135)
Radu Albot vs. Jonathan Mridha Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 AM ET Albot (-3000) Mridha (+900)
Benjamin Hassan vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:05 AM ET Vavassori (-160) Hassan (+120)
Damir Dzumhur vs. Otto Virtanen Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:45 AM ET Virtanen (-155) Dzumhur (+115)

