Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Perry County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Perry County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Perry County High School at McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: McEwen, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
