Based on our computer projection model, the Tulane Green Wave will beat the Memphis Tigers when the two teams play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Friday, October 13, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Memphis vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+4.5) Under (54.5) Tulane 27, Memphis 26

Week 7 AAC Predictions

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance to win.

The Tigers is 1-2-1 against the spread this year.

Memphis is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

The Tigers have gone over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

The average over/under in Memphis games this season is 0.7 fewer points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Green Wave a 66.7% chance to win.

The Green Wave have two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Tulane has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Green Wave have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

The total for this game is 54.5, 0.5 points fewer than the average total in Tulane games thus far this season.

Tigers vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 29.8 17.4 32 21 21 3 Memphis 36.6 21.4 39.7 23.3 37 3

