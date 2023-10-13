Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Loudon County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Loudon County, Tennessee this week.
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Scott High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lenoir City High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
