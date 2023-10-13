Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Humphreys County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Humphreys County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Humphreys County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Perry County High School at McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: McEwen, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
