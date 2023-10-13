Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Hamilton County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Chattanooga Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradley Central High School at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Copper Basin High School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
The Howard School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.